Athens man who beat, strangled, tied up girlfriend sentenced

An Athens man was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison without parole after a Clarke County Superior Court jury convicted him of a brutal assault last year in which he beat, strangled and tied up his girlfriend during a dispute at their Cooper Springs Road home. Though the victim did not admit to being assaulted when testifying during the three-day trial, the prosecution produced evidence that proved 51-year-old Eric Lanier Chambers Sr. had been in contact with the victim from jail to coach her on what to say in the witness stand, according to Assistant Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kalki Yalamanchili, the lead prosecutor.

