Athens man stripped, robbed when planned tryst proves to be a set-up

An Athens man was stripped and robbed early Friday morning during a home-invasion armed robbery at his Herbert Road house by a woman he had planned to spend the night with, Athens-Clarke County police said. The man identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Watkinsville woman who he had known for years and had recently began communicating with, according to police.

