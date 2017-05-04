Athens man indicted for setting fire outside house, pointing rifle at family members

A Clarke County grand jury this week indicted an Athens man on several felony charges stemming from a domestic violence incident last month in which he set a fire outside of his home on Jade Drive and pointed a rifle at family members. Jeffrey Scott Tate, 51, of was charged with three counts of aggravated assault one count each of reckless conduct, simple assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and DUI, according to the indictment filed Tuesday in Clarke County Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.