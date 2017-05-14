Athens man facing probation, drug cha...

Athens man facing probation, drug charges

Dexter Lenor Echols, 27, of Bonnie Lane was arrested Wednesday on a probation violation, then subsequently found to have some crack cocaine he reportedly tried to destroy, Athens-Clarke County police said. Upon taking Echols into custody for the warrant about 3:25 p.m. on Nellie B Avenue, police said they patted him down and found a bag of crack in a pocket of his shorts, which fell to the ground while the officer tried removing it from the pocket.

