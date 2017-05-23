Athens man charged with beating, stra...

Athens man charged with beating, strangling woman

21 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Ronald Junior Malcom 47, of Fourth Street was arrested Monday afternoon after he brutally beat and strangled a woman at her home on Vine Street, Athens-Clark County police said. Police said they were notified of the incident about 3:30 p.m. by someone who called 911 to report seeing the victim running half-naked from her home while bleeding from the head before being pulled back inside by Malcolm.

