Athens man charged with assaulting girlfriend
Aristeo Hernandez Ramirez, 29, was arrested May 6 after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at their home at Kathwood Townhomes, Athens-Clarke County police said. When an argument turned physical, Ramirez allegedly slapped the woman in the face and bit her finger as she tried to get away, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC