Athens man arrested second time in three months for family violence involving pork chop
An Athens man arrested three months ago for allegedly assaulting his mother with a pork chop was arrested again early Wednesday for another incident involving his mother and a pork chop, Athens-Clarke County police said. In the initial incident on Feb. 20, Terry Bernard Ball Jr., 29, was eating a pork chop at his mother's Simmons Street home when he became angry at his mother because she hadn't gotten cigarettes for him, the 60-year-old woman told police.
