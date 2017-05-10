Athens man arrested second time in th...

Athens man arrested second time in three months for family violence involving pork chop

An Athens man arrested three months ago for allegedly assaulting his mother with a pork chop was arrested again early Wednesday for another incident involving his mother and a pork chop, Athens-Clarke County police said. In the initial incident on Feb. 20, Terry Bernard Ball Jr., 29, was eating a pork chop at his mother's Simmons Street home when he became angry at his mother because she hadn't gotten cigarettes for him, the 60-year-old woman told police.

