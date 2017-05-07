Athens man apparently victimized in banking scam
A Barrington Drive man who responded to a website advertisement from another man looking for companionship wound up in an apparent fraud scheme involving his savings account, according to a recent Athens-Clarke County police report. The apparent victim told police the man he met online, whom he knows as "Eddie," asked for his bank account information and then made five deposits totaling $3,300 into his savings account.
