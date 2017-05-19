Athens gang members arrested in attac...

Athens gang members arrested in attack streamed on Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Police recently arrested two Athens street gang members who live-streamed a Facebook video of them brutally beating a rival gang member, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Friday by the Athens Banner-Herald and OnlineAthens. Police said the 18-year-old victim belonged to the Crips street gang and was attacked the night of May 10 for having done or said something that "disrespected" members of the rival Bloods gang, who jumped him near his home at Timber Chase apartments on Sycamore Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr '17 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar '17 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC