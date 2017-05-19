Athens gang members arrested in attack streamed on Facebook

Police recently arrested two Athens street gang members who live-streamed a Facebook video of them brutally beating a rival gang member, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained Friday by the Athens Banner-Herald and OnlineAthens. Police said the 18-year-old victim belonged to the Crips street gang and was attacked the night of May 10 for having done or said something that "disrespected" members of the rival Bloods gang, who jumped him near his home at Timber Chase apartments on Sycamore Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.