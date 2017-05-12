Athens domestic dispute ends in woman's arrest
Arianne Nicole Chamblee, 35, was arrested early Thursday morning for a dispute she had with a man with whom she lived for several months at Vine East Apartments, Athens-Clarke County police said. Responding to a 2:30 a.m. report of a woman with a knife at the man's home, police arrived to find Chamblee walking away from the apartment and heard something drop to the ground, which police later determined was a knife.
