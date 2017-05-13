Athens bicyclist arrested on warrant

Dushaun Quentell Hooker, 35, of Oglethorpe Avenue was arrested Monday night after he was stopped on Prince Avenue for riding a bicycle with no lights on it and found to have a felony warrant for his arrest on file in Gwinnett County, Athens-Clarke County police said. David Eugene Escue, 44, of Oglethorpe Avenue was arrested on drug charges early Monday morning after an Atlanta Avenue resident reported at 1:50 a.m. that someone was acting suspiciously on his property, Athens-Clarke County police said.

