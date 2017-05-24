Anti-discrimination complaint targets...

Anti-discrimination complaint targets Athens bar

The first complaint filed under an amended Athens-Clarke County ordinance aimed primarily at addressing reported discrimination in downtown Athens bars alleges that 9d's Bar on East Clayton Street improperly denied entry to a black man last month. According to a news release from the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, which worked to get the ordinance amendments passed in November, and is also acting on its own to address issues of discrimination in businesses across the community, 9d's Bar employees failed to produce a copy of a dress code that they alleged had been violated by Kendrick Bullock, brother of local activist Broderick Flanigan.

