Woman sentenced to jail, probation in DUI wreck that injured her children

A woman has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years on probation for a 2015 alcohol-related crash in Athens that seriously injured her two young children, who authorities said had not been properly restrained in their vehicle. Police said that on the night of Feb. 4, 2015, 28-year-old Amy Louise Gravitt had been drinking prior to the collision on Mitchell Bridge Road, in which her car crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an SUV.

