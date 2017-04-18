Woman accused of killing UGA student ...

Woman accused of killing UGA student in DUI collision making new bid for bail

Yesterday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

An assistant district attorney has argued against setting bail for 31-year-old Whitney Baker Howard, who killed a University of Georgia graduate student seven months ago by crashing her Jeep into a group of bicyclists that included the student. Citing Howard's alleged history of DUI arrests and drug abuse, Western Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney David Locke told a Clarke County Superior Court judge recently that allowing Howard out of jail prior to trial where she might again get behind the wheel of a vehicle would be "like handing her a loaded gun with a shaky trigger finger."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

