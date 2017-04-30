Wells Fargo team boosts Athens Area Habitat for Humanity
The effort was part of Wells Fargo's Community Service Super Saturday, where hundreds of team members and friends participated in 38 volunteer activities across 27 Georgia cities in a single day. This year, the initiative expanded to include Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|Apr 18
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar '17
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar '17
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar '17
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC