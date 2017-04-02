Watson 50th Anniversary

Athens Banner-Herald

On April 8, 1967, Nancy Harrison and George Watson were married at the Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta, Georgia. On April 8, 2017, they will celebrate 50 years of marriage with their daughters, Leigh Trammell and Eliza Kirk, and their grandchildren Dalton, Jake, and Camden Trammell and Gillian and Emma-Jane Kirk.

