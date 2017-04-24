UGA ranks high in research licensing ...

UGA ranks high in research licensing income

15 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The University of Georgia is one of the country's top universities in turning its scientists' inventions and discoveries into cash, according to data from the Association of University Technology Managers. Over the three fiscal years from 2013 to 2015, UGA banked an average of $7.1 million annually in licensing income, according to statistics that UGA Innovation Gateway Director Derek Eberhart prepared for the board of directors of the UGA Research Foundation, which met in Athens last week.

