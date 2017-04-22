UGA group hosting Monday film screening for Autism Awareness Month

April is National Autism Awareness Month, and members of the Athens community are invited to learn more about autism and the clinical services offered by UGA's Applied Behavior Analysis Clinic at Automatic for Autism's free movie screening and discussion panel at Cine, 234 W. Hancock Ave. in downtown Athens, at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The event will feature "How to Dance in Ohio," a 2015 Peabody Award-winning documentary film about four young adults with autism preparing for their spring formal.

