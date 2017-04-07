Two men indicted in first Athens murder of 2017
A Clarke County grand jury this week indicted two men on murder charges in the fatal shooting of a resident of a northside Athens-Clarke County apartment complex during an attempted armed robbery four months ago. Shot outside his home the night of Dec. 21, 37-year-old Clinton Tyrell Patterson did not succumb to his injuries until the morning of Jan. 1, making his death the first homicide to occur in Athens-Clarke County in 2017.
