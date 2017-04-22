Trucks reported stolen from two Athens rental offices

The Enterprise car rental office on Oak Street in Athens will be pressing charges against a woman who apparently has stolen a rental vehicle, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report. A manager of the rental office told police Wednesday that a 25-year-old Jefferson woman rented a 2017 Ford F-150 Super Crew pickup truck on March 9. The vehicle was supposed to have been returned the next day, but was not brought back to Enterprise.

