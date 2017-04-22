Trucks reported stolen from two Athen...

Trucks reported stolen from two Athens rental offices

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Enterprise car rental office on Oak Street in Athens will be pressing charges against a woman who apparently has stolen a rental vehicle, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report. A manager of the rental office told police Wednesday that a 25-year-old Jefferson woman rented a 2017 Ford F-150 Super Crew pickup truck on March 9. The vehicle was supposed to have been returned the next day, but was not brought back to Enterprise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr 18 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar 26 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,511,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC