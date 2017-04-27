Truck spewing garbage leads to Athens driver's arrest
Michael Alan Koehler, 54, of West Broad Street was arrested Wednesday night after his pickup truck was stopped and crack found inside, Athens-Clarke County police said. Upon seeing garbage flying from the back of the truck, an officer decided to follow and run the truck's tag number through a database, which indicated the registration was expired, police said.
