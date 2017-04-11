Traffic stop near Danielsville leads ...

Traffic stop near Danielsville leads to large-scale crime probe

23 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Four days after a Madison County sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop on a van weaving in the road near Danielsville, investigators are still trying to piece together the crimes that may be linked to the three men inside the car. Two suspects, Michael Tucker Smith, 22, of Nicholson, and Montell Lanard Lumpkin, 21, of Athens, are each charged with burglary, two counts of entering auto, possession of marijuana and controlled substances, and possession of methamphetamine.

