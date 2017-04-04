Tools, camera stolen from truck in Athens

On Sunday evening, an Alabama man told Athens-Clarke County police that between 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 7:40 a.m. Sunday, someone entered his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at the Hampton Inn on West Broad Street and removed a host of items. The victim said a black portable tool box containing three sets of DVDs, an ice chest full of soft drinks and water, and a key fob for unlocking the truck had been taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.