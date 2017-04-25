Threatening Athens text messages resu...

Threatening Athens text messages result in charges

20 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Aaron Michael Bushnell, 32, of International Drive was arrested Monday night after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend and was found to be illegally in possession of drugs, Athens-Clarke County police said. Bushnell, who had alcohol on his breath when found in some woods near the woman's apartment, was charged with simple assault in connection with the text messages.

Athens, GA

