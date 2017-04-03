The Woggles' Thoroughly Modern Modness Drums Up a Big Beat
For nearly 30 years, the Athens, Georgia-incubated Woggles have been steadily flying the flag for raucous and ripping garage rock while the winds of musical change have whipped all around them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC