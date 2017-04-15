The Ark helps moms celebrate Mother's Day with Adopt a Mom
Athens charity The Ark is continuing a program this year to ensure that every mother gets to celebrate Mother's Day. The Ark, which provides a range of services from assistance to the elderly to transportation assistance to help with rent and utility expenses, has once again sought out single mothers and other moms who don't have family nearby to help them celebrate the holiday for its Adopt a Mom program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
