Sugar conceals cocaine from Athens police
Timmy Shaymar Patmon, 22, of Fairview Street is facing possible drug-related charges after police Saturday night observed him conduct apparent transactions at a known drug sales location on East Clayton Street, Athens-Clarke County police said. When searched, Patmon was found in possession of a bag of sugar that police initially thought he might have been passing off as cocaine, but soon after releasing Patmon from custody they reportedly field-tested the substance and determined it was cocaine that had been diluted with sugar, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC