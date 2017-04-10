Sugar conceals cocaine from Athens po...

Sugar conceals cocaine from Athens police

19 hrs ago

Timmy Shaymar Patmon, 22, of Fairview Street is facing possible drug-related charges after police Saturday night observed him conduct apparent transactions at a known drug sales location on East Clayton Street, Athens-Clarke County police said. When searched, Patmon was found in possession of a bag of sugar that police initially thought he might have been passing off as cocaine, but soon after releasing Patmon from custody they reportedly field-tested the substance and determined it was cocaine that had been diluted with sugar, according to police.

