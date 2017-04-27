St. Mary's Hospital offering free classes to emergency medical personnel
As a service to emergency medical service providers across Northeast Georgia, St. Mary's Health Care System will present its spring EMS Education Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 3 at St. Mary's Hospital, 1230 Baxter St., Athens. The program will provide continuing education that is immediately useful for paramedics, emergency medical technicians and first responders in the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
