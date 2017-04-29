Shoplifting of body oil reported at Athens beauty supply store
A man who tried to take a two bottles of body oil with the trade name "Unforgiveable" from a Lexington Road beauty supply store on Thursday was able to flee from the store, but only after surrendering the two bottles of body oil, valued at a total of $8, to the store owner. The man, described as a 25-year-old black male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and wearing a blue shirt and blue gym shorts, had been standing at a body oil display at Joy Joy Beauty Supply for some time sniffing the various products, according to the police report.
Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
