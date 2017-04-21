Shirtless Athens man arrested on trespass warrant

Willie Walton Jr., 23, of Southwell Road was arrested Thursday afternoon by an officer patrolling U.S. Highway 29 North who stopped to ask the shirtless man why he was just standing in the highway's median, Athens-Clarke County police said, As Walton said he was just running up and down the highway, the officer was informed by a dispatcher that there was an arrest warrant on file charging Walton with criminal trespass/damage to property, according to police.

