Shirtless Athens man arrested on tres...

Shirtless Athens man arrested on trespass warrant

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Willie Walton Jr., 23, of Southwell Road was arrested Thursday afternoon by an officer patrolling U.S. Highway 29 North who stopped to ask the shirtless man why he was just standing in the highway's median, Athens-Clarke County police said, As Walton said he was just running up and down the highway, the officer was informed by a dispatcher that there was an arrest warrant on file charging Walton with criminal trespass/damage to property, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail Apr 18 Kanada 1
Nightmares Mar 26 Krae12203 1
UGA Law First Annual 5k Mar '17 IPleadThe5k 1
Amazon censoring books for Israel Mar '17 Jim Fetzer 2
Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ... Mar '17 wjabbe 3
Marc Lofton Mar '17 Concerned Traveller 6
Taya Leigh mills Feb '17 sally 1
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Athens, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,485,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC