Severe weather, including tornadoes, in forecast Wednesday for Athens

Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and large hail, along with the possibility of tornadoes, are in the weather forecast for Athens and much of the rest of Georgia on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service's Peachtree City office issued a hazardous weather outlook alerting Georgians in a host of counties, including Athens-Clarke County and the surrounding area, that "scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected today into tonight.

