Rising Water Temperatures Endanger Health of Coastal Ecosystems, Study Finds

Athens, Ga. Increasing water temperatures are responsible for the accumulation of a chemical called nitrite in marine environments throughout the world, a symptom of broader changes in normal ocean biochemical pathways that could ultimately disrupt ocean food webs, according to new research from the University of Georgia.

