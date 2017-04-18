Rising Water Temperatures Endanger Health of Coastal Ecosystems, Study Finds
Athens, Ga. Increasing water temperatures are responsible for the accumulation of a chemical called nitrite in marine environments throughout the world, a symptom of broader changes in normal ocean biochemical pathways that could ultimately disrupt ocean food webs, according to new research from the University of Georgia.
