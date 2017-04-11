Rainbow Cube' now on view at Hotel Indigo in Athens
'Rainbow Cube,' an installation by Atlanta artists Candice Greathosue and Curtis Ames, will be on view at Hotel Indigo in downtown Athens through October. The GlassCube at Hotel Indigo in downtown Athens is hosting the unique site-specific installation, "Rainbow Cube," created by artist team Candice Greathouse and Curtis Ames.
