Pro-Shot Video: Perpetual Groove Shares Video Of Talking Heads Cover From Reunion Show

Southern jam act Perpetual Groove ended a two-year breakup with a pair of shows at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Georgia on May 28 and 29, 2015. The band has stayed together ever since and among the concerts ahead for PGroove is a return to the Georgia Theatre on June 1. Perpetual Groove recently shared a pro-shot clip featuring a highlight from their first night back in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.