Pro-Shot Video: Perpetual Groove Shares Video Of Talking Heads Cover From Reunion Show
Southern jam act Perpetual Groove ended a two-year breakup with a pair of shows at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Georgia on May 28 and 29, 2015. The band has stayed together ever since and among the concerts ahead for PGroove is a return to the Georgia Theatre on June 1. Perpetual Groove recently shared a pro-shot clip featuring a highlight from their first night back in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC