Piedmont Gardeners tour to feature five Athens gardens

A spring tradition in Athens, the Piedmont Gardeners' tour showcases five distinctive private gardens, open to visitors for one day, rain or shine. Tickets to this year's self-paced tour, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 15, rain or shine, are $15 if purchased in advance from Avid Bookshop, Cofer's Home & Garden Showplace, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia Gift Shop, Thomas Orchard and Nursery and other local businesses.

