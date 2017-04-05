Oconee Democrats to host - Walk and Talk with a Scientist'
Scientists from across the nation are planning to gather April 22 in Washington D.C. for Earth Day to march and take a stand on the importance of science in political decision-making. The next day, people in the Athens area can gather in Oconee County and simply engage scientists in conversations about their area of expertise.
