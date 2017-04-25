Music Box: Weapons of Mass Funkiness

Music Box: Weapons of Mass Funkiness

Since forming in 2011, local quintet Sneaky Pete & the Secret Weapons has taken the funk to new levels, and has arguably established the largest local fanbase. Vocalist, songwriter and trumpet player Bobby Griffith sat down to talk about the ins and outs of elevated touring, band chemistry, and entering the studio this spring to record the band's third release.

