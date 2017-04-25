Man tells Athens police he's - already guilty' of DUI

Clifford Alvin Mickie, 59, of Vidalia was arrested for alleged drunken driving Monday night after police stopped his pickup truck on another motorist's report that the truck was being driven recklessly on the Athens Perimeter, Athens-Clarke County police said. After Mickie's truck was stopped on Atlanta Highway, police said they found an open container of alcohol in the driver's side door.

