Man shatters glass door in Athens domestic dispute, police say

Marlin Renaldo Bailey, 42, was arrested Thursday night after a domestic dispute in which he shattered the glass patio door of the apartment he shared with his girlfriend on Dudley Drive, Athens-Clarke County police said. Neither Bailey nor the woman would discuss the incident at the scene, but while being taken to jail, Bailey admitted he broke the door because he thought another man was inside with his girlfriend, according to authorities.

