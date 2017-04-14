Man sentenced in Athens motel death found recently in Oklahoma
A man convicted last year of killing his girlfriend by setting their Athens motel room on fire was recently captured in Oklahoma after he escaped from a prison diversion center in Athens. Richard Ashley McGaha, 38, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years in confinement, with the first two years and three months to be served in confinement.
