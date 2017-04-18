Man charged with making threatening calls to Jewish centers

An 18-year-old man living in Israel left scores of messages graphically describing children's deaths in calls to Jewish community centers and schools across the United States, using an online calling service to disguise his voice as a woman and hide his identity, according to a federal indictment filed Friday in Florida. A month after his arrest in Israel, Michael Ron David Kadar was charged with 28 counts of making threatening calls and conveying false information to police, according to the indictment filed Friday in federal court in Orlando.

