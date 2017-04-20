Man arrested in Athens after wild police pursuit

A Winterville man is facing a host of criminal charges after a wild police pursuit in which he allegedly tried to run over a police officer with his pickup truck, then struck a house and two patrol cars, Athens-Clarke County police said. Charles Michael Looney, 49, of Cherokee Road was said by police to have been highly intoxicated during the chase, which began in the small eastern Athens-Clarke County town of Winterville.

