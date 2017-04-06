License suspension leads to Athens drug arrest

A purported street gang member and another man were arrested on drug charges Wednesday afternoon after the alleged gangster was stopped for driving on a suspended license, Athens-Clarke County police said. When a car driven by 23-year-old Daveon Antwan Cooper was stopped at about 3:50 p.m. near North Peter Street and Moreland Avenue, a passenger, Tyfil Huff, got out and ran but was arrested following a foot chase, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.