It's Time to Talk' brings discussions on race

Michael Thurmond, an Athens native who is now CEO of metropolitan Atlanta's DeKalb County, speaks Wednesday at 'It's Time to Talk,' a forum on race relations sponsored by the Jeannette Rankin Women's Scholarship Fund at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. The scholarship organization hopes to make the forum an annual event, and will also be providing 'racial justice facilitators' to local businesses and other groups who may want to use their services.

