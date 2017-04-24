Israel said to refuse to extradite te...

Israel said to refuse to extradite teen JCC bomb hoaxer to US

American-Israeli Jewish teenager, center, accused of making dozens of anti-Semitic bomb threats in the United States and elsewhere, is escorted by guards as he leaves the Israeli court in Rishon Lezion on March 23, 2017. Israel has reportedly refused a US request to extradite an Israeli-American teenager suspected of making hundreds of bomb threat calls to American Jewish institutions over the last several months, a report said Sunday.

