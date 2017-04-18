Inactivation Rates of Coliphages Isolated from Waste Water Treatment Plant Effluents in Georgia
Georgacopoulous, O., B. Acrey, M. Molina, AND R. Zepp. Inactivation Rates of Coliphages Isolated from Waste Water Treatment Plant Effluents in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Cyclists ride the proposed Firefly Trail
|14 hr
|Kanada
|1
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar '17
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC