Hice to hold telephone town hall Tuesday
Congressman Jody Hice, the Republican whose U.S. House district includes part of Athens-Clarke County, will hold a telephone town hall beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, his office announced late Monday afternoon. The call-in number for the town hall is -225-5885 Ext.34909#, and participants are asked to RSVP online at https://hice.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=9 According to Hice's office, Tuesday will mark the eighth telephone town hall that Hice has hosted since 2015, and the second he has hosted this year.
