Heavy weather for Athens area today

Yesterday

A huge storm system moving up from the southwest will bring showers and thunderstorms through much of the day to Athens and northeast Georgia, according to the National Weather Service. Some of the storms "could be severe and produce heavy rainfall," according to the forecast from the National Weather Service's Peachtree City weather station.

