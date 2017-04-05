Hail of gunfire at east Athens apartm...

Hail of gunfire at east Athens apartment complex leaves one man wounded, property damaged

Athens-Clarke police found 34 shell casings while investigating a Tuesday shooting in which one man was wounded in the arm during a hail of gunfire in an east Athens neighborhood. The shooting occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Coleridge Court in Athens Gardens, a neighborhood off Lexington Highway behind Willowood Square shopping center.

