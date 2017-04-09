Grad students vie for bucks in UGA "Three Minute Thesis" competition
Ten of the University of Georgia's brightest and most confident graduate students took their research public late last week, facing a panel of five judges and a packed downtown theater in the university's annual "Three Minute Thesis" competition. Sponsored by the UGA Graduate School, the competition as usual drew an overflow crowd to one of Cine's theaters Thursday; some people had to be turned away at the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nightmares
|Mar 26
|Krae12203
|1
|UGA Law First Annual 5k
|Mar 20
|IPleadThe5k
|1
|Amazon censoring books for Israel
|Mar 19
|Jim Fetzer
|2
|Remove all health care subsidies for Congress ...
|Mar 18
|wjabbe
|3
|Marc Lofton
|Mar 16
|Concerned Traveller
|6
|Taya Leigh mills
|Feb '17
|sally
|1
|Llama Runs Free on Roads Near Athens, Georgia
|Jan '17
|L Mike
|7
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC